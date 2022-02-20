ACT Capital L.L.C. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 586,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
ZYME opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.
In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.