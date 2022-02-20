ACT Capital L.L.C. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 586,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

