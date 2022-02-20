Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $22,770,000.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $264,521 in the last 90 days.

SMFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

