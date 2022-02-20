Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Woodward comprises approximately 3.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 236,534 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,626,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

