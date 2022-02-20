Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up 0.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 64.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

