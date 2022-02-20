Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Bank of America

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

