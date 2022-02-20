Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

FXE opened at $105.15 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $103.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

