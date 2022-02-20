Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) by 746.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takung Art were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
TKAT stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.99. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $74.11.
Takung Art Company Profile
Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.
