Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Shares of XDSQ opened at $26.22 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.
