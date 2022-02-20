Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Immersion by 640.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Immersion by 125.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

