Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $66.31 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

