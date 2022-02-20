Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.60.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.