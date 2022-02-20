Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

