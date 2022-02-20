Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post sales of $37.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the highest is $76.33 million. Agenus reported sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $313.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agenus by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,572,819 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $654.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

