Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $1.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $321,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

