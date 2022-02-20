AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

