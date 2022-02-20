Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $323,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.