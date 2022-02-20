Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.77 ($158.83).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.89. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a one year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

