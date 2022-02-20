Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has an average rating of Buy.

AKCCF stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

