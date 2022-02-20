Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

Albemarle stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

