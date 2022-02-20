Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $269.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

