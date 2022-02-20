Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $9.10 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.