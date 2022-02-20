Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

