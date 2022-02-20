Allison H. Abraham Sells 3,333 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSTK opened at $39.71 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.