Allison H. Abraham Sells 3,333 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OSTK opened at $39.71 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
