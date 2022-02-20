AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading 4.8% Higher

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.45. 14,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 329,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.08.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $127,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,280 shares of company stock worth $357,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AlloVir by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AlloVir by 20.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 13.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

