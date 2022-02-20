ALLY (ALY) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $4.96 million and $14,325.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

