Alphacat One Day Volume Reaches $114,975.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $293,110.67 and approximately $114,975.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.83 or 0.06849914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,352.92 or 0.99973851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

