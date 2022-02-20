Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 million, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

