Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.27.

ATUS stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after buying an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

