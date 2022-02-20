Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

