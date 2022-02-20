Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.