Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ABEV opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $27,483,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 72,671 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ambev by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

