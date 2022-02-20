Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $30.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $90,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,245. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,776. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

