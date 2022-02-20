Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.