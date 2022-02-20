American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Down 0.9%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter.

