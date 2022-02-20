American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $54,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

