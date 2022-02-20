AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AMSF stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
