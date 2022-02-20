AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 96.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

