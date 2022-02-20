AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,322,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

