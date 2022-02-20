Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce sales of $530.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.18 million and the highest is $536.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 395,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.45.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

