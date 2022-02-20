Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

