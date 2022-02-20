Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 268,027 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

