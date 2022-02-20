Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.19.

NYSE SQ opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.83 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

