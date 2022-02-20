Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,087,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $937,804,000 after buying an additional 84,960 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $512.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

