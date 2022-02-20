Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 3 17 0 2.85 FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $201.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 154.63%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 15.18% 12.35% 8.40% FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 11.51 $1.39 billion $3.18 50.43 FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.74 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats FTC Solar on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

