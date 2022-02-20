Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,370 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.19 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

