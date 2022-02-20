Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,560 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 1.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 312,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

