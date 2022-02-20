Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 4,004 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $251.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

