Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 71,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

