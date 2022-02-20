Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altimmune.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Altimmune has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

