Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altimmune.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.
Altimmune stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Altimmune has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.44.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.