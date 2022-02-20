Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post -$1.96 EPS

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce ($1.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.08). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 808,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

