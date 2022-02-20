Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $3.92 EPS

Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Century Communities reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. 329,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

