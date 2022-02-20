Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $3.92 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Century Communities reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. 329,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.