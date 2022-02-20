Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $213.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.70 million and the highest is $219.71 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $202.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $872.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $896.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

